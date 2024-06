Over 60 employees to be laid off at Boeing facility in Delaware County

RIDLEY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Boeing Company's plant in Delaware County will soon be handing out pink slips, Action News learned on Wednesday.

Officials say 69 employees will be laid off at the facility in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania.

A notice was sent out to staff.

The layoffs will take place on August 16, according to state officials.