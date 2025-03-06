61-year-old woman killed by falling tree while walking on Saucon Rail Trail in Northampton County

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A 61-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a falling tree while walking in Lower Saucon Township, Pennsylvania.

Robbin Mary Danko, of Springfield Township, was walking on the Saucon Rail Trail in the 1700 block of Valerie Lane in Northampton County on around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday when she was injured.

She was taken to St. Luke's University Hospital in Bethlehem, where she later died.

Officials said her cause of death has been ruled an accident due to blunt force injuries.

Storms rolled through the Delaware Valley Wednesday afternoon. The heavy rain uprooted trees in some areas and flooded parts of the Schuylkill Expressway.

It is not clear if Wednesday's storm and wind gusts contributed to the accident.

