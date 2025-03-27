6abc 5th Annual Blood Drive benefits 380+ lives with help of Red Cross

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every two seconds, a patient in the United States is in need of blood or platelets.

On Wednesday, the community generously fulfilled that need as 6abc partnered with the American Red Cross for its 5th annual blood drive.

"I have always wanted to do it, but was sort of fearful of the needle. But watching Channel 6 made me want to do it. So I called and made an appointment," said Carolyn Jones of Tioga.

The donors who are willing to roll up their sleeves to help the next person came out in droves for the annual 6abc Blood Drive.

"It is so exciting seeing everyone come in here, knowing that they're coming in to save lives, give blood and give of themselves," said Rachel Lippoff, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Southern New Jersey.

Three locations were available for donations: at the Collingswood Ballroom in Collingswood, NJ, in Doylestown at Delaware Valley University, and in Philadelphia at the Courtyard Marriott on Presidential Boulevard.

In all, more than 380 people registered to give blood.

"Right now, every two seconds someone needs blood, and that's constant. It's the blood on the shelves today that may help us in emergencies that could happen tomorrow," says Jennifer Graham, CEO American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

Seventeen Action News employees donated this lifesaving gift, including Meteorologist Adam Joseph and Action News New Jersey Correspondent Trish Hartman. WPVI President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica also donated.

"We cover so many tragedies and so many stories of people beating the odds who recover from blood donations. So I'm fortunate enough to be healthy enough to do this, and it takes so little time. I think I was on the table for 5-7 minutes," said Hartman.

Wednesday was Red Cross giving day, so those who donated had their blood screened for A1C, which could help identify pre-diabetes and diabetes. It's a free test that requires no extra effort.