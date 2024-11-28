6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade route, time, special guests and more

Watch on 6abc and everywhere you stream beginning with a pre-parade special at 8:30 a.m. and the kickoff at 9 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the nation is set to kick off the holiday season as it marches through Center City and up the Ben Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

This year there are more ways than ever to watch the excitement and fun: come in person and experience the tradition firsthand; watch on 6abc and everywhere you stream beginning with a pre-parade special at 8:30am and the kickoff at 9; and if you aren't in Philadelphia you can watch on Hulu, ABCNewsLive and Disney+.

How to watch the 2024 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade



There is no better way to start the holiday season than with the parade that started them all - The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Last-minute preps

Dozens of performers are working their magic in preparation for the parade.

For weeks, performers have labored during rehearsals practicing for the parade now in its one hundred and fifth year.

There are more than a dozen balloons with 19,000 cubic feet of helium to blow them up, and almost 20 floats and 3,000 performers, including famous faces from the stage and screens of New York & Hollywood.

READ MORE: Matteo Bocelli previews performance in 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

Matteo Bocelli previews performance in 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

Singer Darlene Love will sing her Christmas classic, and The Sugarhill Gang, Matteo Bocelli will also perform, plus Carson Kressley and ABC stars Lisa Ann Walter and Sam Champion will also be here. For a full list of special guests and performers, click here.

"There are so many fans who come out and line the Parkway because they've done it all their lives," said John Morris, 6abc's Vice President of Programming who also serves as the parade's Executive Producer.

The parade remains a fan favorite for so many of our loyal viewers.

"I think it kicks off the holidays. Everybody gets together and everyone has a holiday tradition. We're part of that tradition," said Morris.

Weather forecast

Temperatures will be near 50 degrees with a soaking rain for much of the morning. Make sure to wear your rain jacket and boots and dress in layers to keep warm. A thermos of hot chocolate or coffee would also be a good idea. It will dry out for the afternoon.

Parade route

Through the City of Philadelphia, beginning at 20th and JFK Boulevard, turning LEFT on 16th Street to the Ben Franklin Parkway. The parade turns left on the Parkway to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Road closures

Thursday, November 28, 2024

12 a.m. - JFK Boulevard, from 30th Street to 16th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

2 a.m. - 20th Street, from Ben Franklin Parkway to Race Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until 11 a.m.

2 a.m. - Market Street, from 19th Street to 20th Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

5 a.m. - 20th Street from JFK Boulevard to Arch Street will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

6 a.m. - 20th Street, from Market Street to Ben Franklin Parkway, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

6 a.m. - Market Street, from 19th Street to 22nd Street, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

7 a.m. - Kelly Drive, from Sedgley Drive to Eakins Oval, will be closed to vehicular traffic until conclusion of parade.

7:30 a.m. - Parade route closed to vehicular traffic.

Read more about the list of closures here.

SEE ALSO: Darlene Love talks about performing in 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade