6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade route, time, special guests and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The oldest Thanksgiving Day parade in the nation is set to kick off the holiday season as it marches through Center City and up the Ben Franklin Parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
This year there are more ways than ever to watch the excitement and fun: come in person and experience the tradition firsthand; watch on 6abc and everywhere you stream beginning with a pre-parade special at 8:30am and the kickoff at 9; and if you aren't in Philadelphia you can watch on Hulu, ABCNewsLive and Disney+.
How to watch the 2024 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade
There is no better way to start the holiday season than with the parade that started them all - The 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Dozens of performers are working their magic in preparation for the parade.
For weeks, performers have labored during rehearsals practicing for the parade now in its one hundred and fifth year.
There are more than a dozen balloons with 19,000 cubic feet of helium to blow them up, and almost 20 floats and 3,000 performers, including famous faces from the stage and screens of New York & Hollywood.
Singer Darlene Love will sing her Christmas classic, and The Sugarhill Gang, Matteo Bocelli will also perform, plus Carson Kressley and ABC stars Lisa Ann Walter and Sam Champion will also be here. For a full list of special guests and performers, click here.
"There are so many fans who come out and line the Parkway because they've done it all their lives," said John Morris, 6abc's Vice President of Programming who also serves as the parade's Executive Producer.
The parade remains a fan favorite for so many of our loyal viewers.
"I think it kicks off the holidays. Everybody gets together and everyone has a holiday tradition. We're part of that tradition," said Morris.
Temperatures will be near 50 degrees with a soaking rain for much of the morning. Make sure to wear your rain jacket and boots and dress in layers to keep warm. A thermos of hot chocolate or coffee would also be a good idea. It will dry out for the afternoon.
Through the City of Philadelphia, beginning at 20th and JFK Boulevard, turning LEFT on 16th Street to the Ben Franklin Parkway. The parade turns left on the Parkway to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
