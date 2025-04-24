The Magic Gardens Studio on Watkins Street now open Tuesdays for tours

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Magic Gardens Studio on Watkins Street will wow you with its walls.

"It's by Isaiah Zagar, who's known throughout Philadelphia for the mosaics," says Emily Smith, Executive Director of Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. "The space pulls you in."

Zagar purchased the former auto repair shop in 2007, transforming it into an immersive art environment.

"This was Isaiah's studio, so this was where he was really working a lot," says Smith. "This project was completed after the Magic Gardens and it's three times the size."

She says Zagar worked on the 10,000 square-foot space for about 14 years.

He and his wife, Julia, donated the space to the nonprofit, Philadelphia's Magic Gardens, in 2023 after Isaiah was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

"He wanted us to enjoy it now," says Smith.

After a much-needed cleanup, the space reopened this year for tours.

"The art is activated with people," she says. "It just really strikes you with awe."

Smith says Zagar made sure "everything's in here."

"He uses bicycle wheels, bottles, found folk art," she says. "But there's also amazing chandeliers by Warren Muller, who, as I say, his best friend."

The chandeliers also include found objects, with one utilizing many brooms.

"Isaiah needed to just work every day," says Smith. "It wasn't like he planned any of this out."

She says Zagar "was flowing through the space." His imagination guides you.

"The artwork is really kind of like walking in Isaiah's mind in a way," says Smith. "He's a wild and complicated person."

The studio is also used for community programming.

"More focused on art making," she says.

Now workshops are held in the studio.

"You can learn how to mosaic," she says. "We've been doing yoga and meditation."

Lots of materials and art that Zagar worked with and on is still in the space, like the signature tiles he makes.

"We have something so special here," says Smith. "We want you to come hang out with us."

Tours of the Magic Gardens Studio on Watkins Street are Tuesdays at 10am. There is also a 'spring cleaning' art sale on Sunday, April 27 from 10:30am - 2pm where you can purchase some of Zagar's works.

For more information:

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens: PhillyMagicGardens.org

Tour tickets to the Magic Gardens Studio on Watkins Street: PhillyMagicGardens.org/the-watkins-street-studio

