Arden Children's Theatre Presents Peter Pan Through January 25

Arden Children's Theatre (WPVI) -- Fly along on an adventure with Peter Pan, now on stage at the Arden Theatre Company.

Jo Vito Ramírez plays the title role of Peter Pan, a character he describes as "playful, lovable, but also mischievous."

"Hey, come on, let's go to Neverland, you and me," says Ramírez as Peter Pan.

"And I play Wendy Darling," says Campbell O'Hare. "She pursues an adventure of the heart."

Peter Pan was adapted for the stage by Douglas Irvine from the book by J. M. Barrie.

"It is our special take on it," says Ramírez.

The reimagined production begins with Wendy, now grown up, relaying memories of her special bond with Peter to her daughter, Jane.

O'Hare says that there's just something about Peter that is "undeniable" to her character, Wendy.

The perpetual little boy, Peter, is looking to have some fun in Neverland. It's also where his nemesis awaits.

J. Hernandez says "it's a lot of fun" to play Captain Hook.

"He's conniving, he's maniacal," says Hernandez. "He's the entire antithesis of who Peter is."

"When we get to square off with our swords, which in this case are umbrellas, that is a great amount of fun too. And, we do a lot of that fighting with shadow," says Ramírez.

"One of my favorite parts in this show, well, one of many, is just getting to antagonize Peter," says Hernandez.

There are six actors in the cast playing different roles. Audiences will get to see all their favorite characters, like Tinker Bell, the Lost Boys and Tiger Lily.

"And there are mermaids and pirates and tigers," says O'Hare.

"This is a show for all ages," says Ramírez.

And there's a bigger message.

"It is an observation and a celebration about family," says Hernandez. "The heart of this play is really just our need, just as people, to want to be loved and to want to be taken care of."

"Go on a Neverland adventure and come home and find the magic in your own life," says O'Hare.

Peter Pan runs through January 25 at the Arden Theatre Company.

40 N. 2nd Street

Philadelphia, PA 19106