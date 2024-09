8-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive inside bedroom in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the death of an 8-year-old girl on Wednesday night.

Officers responded around 6:39 p.m. and found the child unresponsive inside her bedroom on the 1700 block of West Lippincott Street in North Philadelphia.

Police say medics performed CPR on the child but she was later pronounced dead.

Further information on the incident, including the cause of death, has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police.