NJ court stops man from cashing in on $60K in old casino chips he bought at auction

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A man lost a legal bid to cash in nearly $60,000 in gambling chips from a defunct Atlantic City Casino.

Keith Hawkins bought 389 chips at an online auction in 2022.

He then tried to cash them in through New Jersey's Unclaimed Property Office the next year.

The chips were from the Playboy Hotel and Casino, which has not operated since 1984.

Investigators determined the chips had been stolen by a former employee who was supposed to destroy them.

A bank seized them from a safety deposit box when that former employee ran into money trouble and then auctioned them off.

Rules state you can only redeem chips from actual casino play, so the stacks of chips will have to remain a keepsake.

