85th Dad Vail Regatta kicks off on the Cooper River in Pennsauken, New Jersey

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- For 85 years, The Dad Vail Regatta has hosted crew competitions.

This is the second year it's taking place on the Cooper River in Pennsauken, New Jersey because of dredging on the Schuylkill River.

"No matter the weather - the wind, the rain - you're there to pull," said Hayley Buchanan of Western University.

Rowing in unison, oars cutting through the water, crew teams from around the nation and beyond have converged on Camden County.

"Knowing that you can't stop because of the people around you, and you can't let them down either, is a huge aspect," said Sophie Rorabeck of Western University.

For collegiate teams, it's been quite the lead-up to get here.

"Going out twice a day, hours and hours of work. Just being exhausted while you're in class, while you're working. It's just a lot of mental fortitude," said Carter Hubbard, a junior at Drexel University.

There are six race lanes, home to more than 175 races this weekend. Along the banks, tents are filled with families and friends.

"It's a place that we all come together, camaraderie. We cheer them on. We hug them when maybe they don't do as well as they hoped to. So it is a complete family," said Angela McCarthy of Havertown.

The competitions continue Saturday with races from 7 a.m. through 5 p.m.