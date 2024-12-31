9 victim advocacy agencies recognized by Philadelphia D.A.'s office

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the year comes to a close, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner took some time to highlight the important work of victim advocacy agencies in our community.

Nine groups were recognized for their work in trauma-care support to crime victims and witnesses this past year.

The D.A. says these organizations often work as a bridge between his office and the families affected by crime.

He also recognized their help with prevention and enforcement.

"It is work that helps people trust the justice system rather than taking the law into their own hands on the street. It is humane, moral, proper and it prevents crime. It prevents the next victimization," Krasner said.

The D.A. also called attention to their role in helping to reduce gun violence and support public safety.

