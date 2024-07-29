Philadelphia woman grows garden on her sidewalk to share with neighbors

Kera Gibbs created a sidewalk garden right outside her home to share plants, peace, and a pop of color with her neighbors and local police.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Kera Gibbs recognized there was an absence of green space on her Germantown street, but an abundance of creativity in her heart.

That's why she created a garden right outside her home to share with her neighbors and the local police.

Gibbs also gives back to the community as a Healthy Neighborhoods Specialist with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

