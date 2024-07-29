Philadelphia woman grows garden on her sidewalk to share with neighbors

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Kera Gibbs recognized there was an absence of green space on her Germantown street, but an abundance of creativity in her heart.
That's why she created a garden right outside her home to share with her neighbors and the local police.
Gibbs also gives back to the community as a Healthy Neighborhoods Specialist with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.
Watch our video above to learn more about Gibbs and her mission.
RELATED: Gentile's Market worker celebrates 70 years serving Delaware County