Philadelphia woman grows garden on her sidewalk to share with neighbors

Matteo Iadonisi
Monday, July 29, 2024 10:00PM
Kera Gibbs created a sidewalk garden right outside her home to share plants, peace, and a pop of color with her neighbors and local police.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Kera Gibbs recognized there was an absence of green space on her Germantown street, but an abundance of creativity in her heart.

That's why she created a garden right outside her home to share with her neighbors and the local police.

Gibbs also gives back to the community as a Healthy Neighborhoods Specialist with the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society.

Watch our video above to learn more about Gibbs and her mission.

