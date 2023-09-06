New renderings, timeline released for Park at Penn's Landing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney will attend the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Park at Penn's Landing on Wednesday.

At nearly 12 acres, the Park at Penn's Landing will be the size of a city block and will connect Old City to the Delaware riverfront at Penn's Landing. It will provide space for recreation, a skating rink, gardens and a pavilion.

The years-long construction project also includes extending the South Street pedestrian bridge over Interstate 95.

The Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge is now closed so crews can start dismantling the current cover between Chestnut and Walnut streets.

Crews hope to complete the demolition of the existing cap by early next year.

The South Street Bridge extension is estimated to be in place by 2025 and construction of the new cap will start in the fall of next year, officials say.

The park is expected to open in the spring of 2028.