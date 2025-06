One lane open on I-95 NB, south of Cottman Avenue, after being shut down for shooting investigation

All the northbound lanes of I-95, south of Cottman Ave., are blocked as police conduct an investigation.

All the northbound lanes of I-95, south of Cottman Ave., are blocked as police conduct an investigation.

All the northbound lanes of I-95, south of Cottman Ave., are blocked as police conduct an investigation.

All the northbound lanes of I-95, south of Cottman Ave., are blocked as police conduct an investigation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Interstate 95 northbound, south of Cottman Avenue, was shut down during the Monday morning commute due to police activity.

All the northbound lanes were blocked as police conduct a shooting investigation. One lane has since been reopened.

The closure appears to be between Aramingo Ave. and the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge.

Pennsylvania state police officers responded to I-95 NB around 5 a.m.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.