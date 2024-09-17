Levittown family displaced, dogs rescued after fire tears through home

LEVITTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- After losing everything they own in a fire over the weekend, a family in Middletown Township is thanking the community for the immense support.

The fire occurred on Saturday night in the Snowball Gate section of Levittown.

Tim and Jenna Campbell were out to dinner when they got a call from their son.

"He said, 'Mom, somebody told me there's either a fire out back or our house is on fire,'" Jenna Campbell told Action News.

The Campbells said they rushed home to Silverspruce Road, where at least seven fire companies were working to contain the flames.

Luckily, the Campbells and their three children were not home when the fire broke out, but they said their three dogs were inside.

"They literally had to have an angel or something over them because that's the only room that is somewhat OK," Jenna said.

While crews battled the blaze, the pups were rescued. One of them needed oxygen, but the Campbells said they were all OK.

As the Campbells begin to move forward, they said the community support has been unbelievable.

In a time defined by loss and devastation, many people, some of them strangers, have rallied around the family.

"So many people have given gift cards. So many people have given clothes, shoes, everything," Jenna said.

Some people reported hearing loud explosions on Saturday night. The Campbells said that was the propane tanks from their grills.

"I have barbecue grills. I have a propane heater in my living room. It was a propane tank. It wasn't an explosion," Tim Campbell said.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the fire marshal in Middletown Township.