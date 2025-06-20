Severe storms bring down trees, leave more than 240,000 without power across Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Severe storms triggered a tornado warning and brought down trees across the Philadelphia region on Thursday evening leaving more than 200,000 customers in the dark.

A woman had to be rescued from a home in Upper Darby. Officials say she was pinned by a massive tree that fell on the back of her home on Bond Avenue.

"She was fortunately conscious and alert when we removed her, so that's a good sign," said Dep. Chief Dennis Gallagher, with the Upper Darby Fire Department.

Submit Your Breaking News Tips, Photos and Videos

Before crews arrived, neighbors say they jumped into action following the woman's screams for help.

In Philadelphia, drivers took matters into their own hands, removing branches from a tree that fell across busy City Avenue.

In the city's East Oak Lane section, a teen boy was injured after being hit by a large tree on the 6400 block of North 11 Street. There was no immediate word on his condition.

"Immediately, the first thing me, my brother and cousin did was run over there with no questions asked. We went over there and tried to lift the tree. It was very heavy," said Lakye Powell, of East Oak Lane.

Outside of the city, drivers had to find another route in Westtown Township, Chester County, after a large tree fell onto Concord Road near Oaklea Lane.

IMAGE: Downed trees on Concord Road in Westtown Township, Chester County on June 19, 2025.

John DiStephano's black Mustang was one of two vehicles damaged by a falling tree in Drexel Hill.

"I heard a crash which I thought was thunder, but it wasn't thunder," he said.

And over in Bala Cynwyd, debris could be seen scattered in the parking lot of rock station 93.3 WMMR.

IMAGE: Debris in parking lot of rock station 93.3 WMMR after severe storm hit region on June 19, 2025.

Nearly 300,000 PECO customers were without power during the height of the storm. PECO says it may take several days to restore power to all.

The last of the severe storms is beginning to push offshore. The rain lingers back to the west across Philadelphia, and a cold front will not move through until late tonight.

Share your pictures with Action News by clicking here.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

