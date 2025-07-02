'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter returns to Philly for 3 days of shows at Helium Comedy Club

South Philly's adopted sister Lisa Ann Walter returns to Philadelphia for three days of standup comedy shows at Helium Comedy Club.

South Philly's adopted sister Lisa Ann Walter returns to Philadelphia for three days of standup comedy shows at Helium Comedy Club.

South Philly's adopted sister Lisa Ann Walter returns to Philadelphia for three days of standup comedy shows at Helium Comedy Club.

South Philly's adopted sister Lisa Ann Walter returns to Philadelphia for three days of standup comedy shows at Helium Comedy Club.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- South Philly's adopted sister Lisa Ann Walter returns to Philadelphia next week for three days of standup comedy shows at Helium Comedy Club.

"The Parent Trap" and "Abbott Elementary" star admits that her show is just different here. The jokes are more personal, the laughs are bigger and the energy is the room has a certain "jawn" about it.

"One of the things I love about Philly is how I'm embraced by the people," Water says. "I truly feel like I'm coming home."

For the third year in a row, Lisa is bringing her comedy show to Helium Comedy Club. This time, she has all kinds of new Philly fodder and stories to share.

"Since the last time I did standup there, I've been in two parades," she says.

In October, Walter was the Grand Marshal of the South Philly Italian Heritage Parade and in November, she brought her whole family to ride on a float in the 6abc Dunkin Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Lisa says she's feeling closer than ever to her "Abbott Elementary" character, Melissa Schemmenti.

"Somebody said that I am, well, Melissa, is the People's Princess of Philadelphia," she laughs. "I die."

Last summer, Lisa filmed a comedy special at Helium.

"Constantly when I'm on stage at Helium in Philly, I'm creating whole new bits on stage," she says. "It's just next level. It's why I decided to do my special there. That vibe that we have in that room is unmatched anywhere in the country."

"Abbott Elementary" is currently in production for Season 5.

"Truly, it's a gift to me," she says. "I'm honored to be part of the show. And then on top of that, I'm honored to be a part of the fabric of Philadelphia. It's a beautiful city and I couldn't be happier that they've embraced me."

For details on Lisa Ann Walter's shows at Helium Comedy Club on July 11, 12 and 13, visit: Philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com.