Dates have been released for "Dancing with the Stars," "The Golden Bachelorette" and Abbott Elementary."

ABC announces Fall 2024 premiere dates for hit shows, new dramas | See the full list

Get a first look at "High Potential" starring Kaitlin Olson.

ABC has announced Fall 2024 premiere dates for the network's action-packed fall, featuring fan-favorite series, new dramas and "The Bachelor" franchise's newest iteration, "The Golden Bachelorette."

"Monday Night Football" returns for select weeks beginning Sept. 9 featuring the New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers.

"The Golden Bachelorette" makes its debut Wednesday, Sept. 18, with new leading lady Joan Vassos.

A new season of Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning comedy "Abbott Elementary" joins the night Oct. 9, followed by the ABC News Studios docuseries "Scamanda."

A new season of ABC News' "20/20" premieres Friday, Sept. 20, and fans can dive into season 16 of "Shark Tank" starting Oct. 18.

Check out the full schedule:

All airdates below are listed are Eastern/Pacific time. New shows/specials are in bold. All original programming will stream the next day on Hulu, and "Dancing with the Stars" will also simulcast live on Disney+.

SATURDAY, AUG. 24

7:30 p.m. College Football

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17

8:00 p.m. "Dancing with the Stars" (simulcast on Disney+)

10:00 p.m. "High Potential"

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

8:00 p.m. "The Golden Bachelorette"

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20

9:01 p.m. "20/20" (two hours)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

8:00 p.m. "9-1-1"

9:00 p.m. "Doctor Odyssey"

10:00 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy"

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

7:00 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos"

8:01 p.m. "The Wonderful World of Disney"

MONDAY, OCT. 7

8:00 p.m. "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune"

9:00 p.m. "Press Your Luck"

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9

9:30 p.m. "Abbott Elementary"

10:02 p.m. "Scamanda"

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

8:00 p.m. "Shark Tank"