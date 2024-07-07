Suspect in custody after fight leads to deadly shooting at Bucks County apartment complex

WATCH LIVE

Sunday, July 7, 2024 7:43PM
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man was arrested in Bucks County on Saturday after an altercation led to deadly gunfire.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the area of Bucks Meadows Apartments along the 3100 block of Knights Road in Bensalem.

Police were called to the scene for reports of a shooting in Building 7.

At the scene, officers found 40-year-old Jose Miguel Tenorio-Ruiz in the back parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, investigators say. Several witnesses, however, told police that the suspect was 31-year-old Abel Mendoza-Ramirez.

Mendoza-Ramirez is also a resident at the Bucks Meadows Apartment Complex, authorities say.

Officers say the victim and Mendoza-Ramirez had a physical fight moments before the shooting. After the altercation, the suspect reportedly went to his car and returned with a gun.

When Mendoza-Ramirez returned, the two allegedly exchanged heated words, and the suspect fired two shots near the victim.

Mendoza-Ramirez then allegedly shot Tenorio-Ruiz when the victim attempted to take the gun away.

That's when police say Mendoza-Ramirez fled the scene in a Ford van.

He was arrested just over an hour later by Newton Township police after officers said they recognized the suspect's car and initiated a traffic stop.

He has since been charged with Criminal Homicide, Murder in the First Degree, Murder in the Third Degree, and possession of an Instrument of Crime.

