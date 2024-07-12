Accordion aficionados gather in Philadelphia area this weekend

The annual American Accordionists' Association festival returns to Conshohocken for the weekend of July 12th.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The American Accordionists' Association is proudly led by a father and son duo, Frank Busso Jr. and Sr. This weekend, they've squeezed a visit to the Philadelphia area into their schedule.

The annual American Accordionists' Association festival will take place at the Marriott Philadelphia West in Conshohocken, PA, July 12-14, 2024.

Many spaces are open to register for workshops and the accordion exhibit. Certain ticketed shows, however, have limited availability.

To learn more about this show and upcoming events, visit their website.

