West Philly mother creates memorial scholarship in her son's name

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Cynthia Allen keeps the memory of her teenage son alive by providing scholarships to students who similarly love music.

Her son's name was Zion Sincere Jackson. The 18-year-old had just begun studying composition and music technology at Rutgers University when he lost his life in a car accident.

Allen turned her grief into a new purpose by creating Zion's Project Memorial Scholarship Fund. The nonprofit provides scholarships to students like Avery Ingram, who is taking his violin skills to Rowan University this fall.

