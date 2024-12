ACCT Philly seeks loving homes for more than 30 cats

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- ACCT Philly is seeking loving homes for more than 30 cats.

Last Thursday, animal protection officers were able to safely transport 32 cats to the shelter.

ACCT Philly says the cats received medical evaluations and are now ready for adoption.