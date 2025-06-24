Ace Bailey shrugs off questions about NBA draft process

NEW YORK -- Ace Bailey has worked out for zero teams and canceled on one, but the NBA draft prospect doesn't seem too bothered by any questions of his maturity.

"I can control what I can control. Me playing basketball," Bailey said Tuesday on the eve of the first round of the draft.

Bailey largely deflected questions from the media Tuesday about how he has gone about the draft process.

When specifically asked why he canceled a workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, who hold the No. 3 pick, Bailey responded by saying: "I'm just blessed to be in this position I am right now. That's all. Take it day-by-day."

When further questioned about canceling with the 76ers, Bailey said, "I'm focused on basketball."

A 6-foot-8 forward who can score like few players in this year's draft class, Bailey was once projected as a top-three pick. Instead he could find himself waiting a bit longer than his fellow freshman teammate at Rutgers, Dylan Harper, who might go at No. 2 to San Antonio.

In their latest mock draft, ESPN draft analysts Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo have Bailey going No. 6 to the Washington Wizards.

But Bailey's actions -- orchestrated by agent Omar Cooper -- could be causing doubt among NBA executives and even players.

Sixers star Paul George questioned Bailey's path to the draft.

"I mean, I think if I'm Ace Bailey I can't get mad if my stock drops," George said on "Podcast P with Paul George." "But he's canceled all workouts. Like he hasn't worked out for any team. So, I think they made a big deal 'cause we were scheduled to work him out and he canceled the day of. But he hasn't worked out for any team. But you're not in a position to be making those demands. Make it to the league first. It's for sure the people around him. I don't know who's representing him, but I don't think they're going about it the right way."

ESPN NBA draft analyst Jay Bilas said Tuesday he wasn't bothered by Bailey declining to work out for teams if he and his agent had a specific destination in mind. Bilas noted NFL stars John Elway and Eli Manning manipulated their way to preferred teams during their draft years, so why not Bailey? It worked out just fine for those future Super Bowl champion quarterbacks.

"I wouldn't schedule something and then cancel out," Bilas said. "That's a question of professionalism, but he's 18 years old, so he's navigating this process for the first time, so I'm not bothered by that too much."

Bailey averaged 17.6 points and 7.2 rebounds in his lone season for Rutgers, which had a losing record even with him and Harper. Bailey can attack the paint and stretch defenses with his range. He shot 34.6% from beyond the arc and had five games in January with at least four 3-pointers.

Harper spoke glowingly of his Scarlet Knights teammate.

"He's the funniest teammate in the locker room," Harper said of Bailey. "If the energy is down, he's going to bring the energy up. Him in the locker room is probably the best thing that's probably going for him. His energy is contagious and you're going to feel it whether you want to feel it or not."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.br/]