Action News producer and fiancé among tourists stranded in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl approaches

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The entire island of Jamaica is in the crosshairs of Hurricane Beryl.

The storm remained at a category 4 strength on Wednesday afternoon, and could be the first major hurricane to hit the island in the month of July.

Beryl's quick development from tropical depression to major hurricane left those in its path with little time to get out.

That means tourists are suddenly finding themselves with no choice to ride out the storm, including a member of the Action News team.

Newscast producer Stephanie Kirk and her fiancé, Nick Gruber, arrived in Montego Bay on Saturday for their dream vacation.

She says that has turned into a nightmare.

On Wednesday she said the winds were whipping, the rain was heavy and they were hunkered down in their hotel room to ride out the hurricane.

"This was a trip of a lifetime that we could have never predicted would have ended up with a hurricane," Stephanie said.

Stephanie and Nick came to Jamaica to celebrate their engagement.

"We got here on Saturday. Beautiful weather. We're staying in the over-the-water Bungalows," Stephanie said. "Everything was perfect."

That all changed Tuesday when Hurricane Beryl's path took aim at Jamaica.

"We started to panic and we started to try to find ways to get out of here, we obviously called all the airlines. Every single flight was booked. There was, I mean, nothing," Stephanie said.

They even tried to charter a flight.

"Unfortunately, they couldn't get it approved," Nick said.

So now they have no choice but to ride it out.

Their resort has boarded up and the guests are hunkering down.

Nick says they were told, "Just stay in your rooms and just stay away from the glass."

"They said they will go around individually and knock on your doors and say when it's safe to come out," he continued.

As for when they can return home: it all depends on the damage Hurricane Beryl leaves behind.

"If the airport closes, if the roads are flooded, we can't get anywhere we may be stuck here for who knows how long," Stephanie said.

