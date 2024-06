Action News reporter Beccah Hendrickson welcomes baby girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We want to introduce you to the newest member of the Action News family.

Meet Ellie Ann, the daughter of Action News reporter Beccah Hendrickson and her husband Justin.

Ellie was born Friday night, weighing in at 6 pounds 8 ounces.

Beccah says the entire family is on cloud 9.

Congratulations to Beccah and Justin and welcome Ellie Ann.