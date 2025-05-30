Action News' Tamala Edwards interviews Jake Tapper, Alex Thompson about book 'Original Sin'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News' Tamala Edwards had the opportunity to interview CNN journalist Jake Tapper and national politics correspondent Alex Thompson Thursday night about their new book "Original Sin."

It examines President Biden's mental decline in the lead-up to the 2024 election and the effort in Biden's circle to silence concerns.

Tapper is a native of Philadelphia.

Tam moderated the discussion at the Free Library's main Parkway Central branch.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was in attendance.

