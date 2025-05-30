24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Action News' Tamala Edwards interviews Jake Tapper, Alex Thompson about book 'Original Sin'

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, May 30, 2025 2:40PM
Tamala Edwards interviews Jake Tapper, Alex Thompson about new book
The book examines President Biden's mental decline in the lead-up to the 2024 election and the effort in Biden's circle to silence concerns.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News' Tamala Edwards had the opportunity to interview CNN journalist Jake Tapper and national politics correspondent Alex Thompson Thursday night about their new book "Original Sin."

It examines President Biden's mental decline in the lead-up to the 2024 election and the effort in Biden's circle to silence concerns.

Tapper is a native of Philadelphia.

Tam moderated the discussion at the Free Library's main Parkway Central branch.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was in attendance.

