Action News viewer steps up to fix fence vandalized with racist graffiti in Camden County, NJ

LAWNSIDE, N.J. (WPVI) -- A local business owner is stepping up to help right a racist wrong in Camden County, New Jersey.

Last weekend, a Lawnside resident woke up to find that someone had spray-painted a terrible slur on her fence.

Nick Amechi, from Fence USA, saw the story about this horrible incident air on Action News and reached out, hoping to help.

While much of the graffiti has been scrubbed or painted over, residue of what happened remains.

The fence belongs to Dawn Hines, who has lived in the historically Black community for 20 years.

She discovered the racist, disgusting graffiti over the weekend.

Hines immediately notified police and her neighbors started to come out in droves to stand up to such hate.

Lawnside was the first independent, self-governing African American municipality north of the Mason-Dixon Line. The community roots are deep, and this will not be tolerated.

And Amechi decided to do something about it by replacing the fence.

Camden County East NAACP is hosting a meeting this weekend at Lawnside Borough Hall.

