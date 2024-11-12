Camden County officials condemn racist graffiti found in historically Black community

LAWNSIDE, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials in Camden County are condemning the racist graffiti that was found in a historically Black community over the weekend.

The vandalism was discovered spray-painted onto a woman's fence in Lawnside. It included a racial slur and offensive imagery.

Action News spoke to the woman whose property was vandalized. She said she was distraught after the incident.

"I felt violated," Dawn Hines previously stated. "Immediately, I was disheartened. I was sad. I was a little angry because like out of everything, I felt, 'How was I targeted?'"

Hines said she had lived in her home for 20 years and had never experienced anything like this before.

Camden County commissioners say it was a shocking and disgusting display of hatred that has no place in their community.

Local leaders are asking anyone who may have information on the crime to contact the police.

Authorities say they're investigating this incident as a hate crime.

In the meantime, Hines said she plans to repaint her fence and install cameras.