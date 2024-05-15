Car theft suspect arrested twice by same AC officer in just over 7 hours

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A car theft suspect was arrested twice by the same Atlantic City officer in just over seven hours.

The first theft happened just before 7 p.m. on May 12.

Police say Officer John Bell found a stolen minivan in the unit block of Tennessee Avenue. Video showed two suspects exiting the vehicle before officers arrived.

The suspects, identified as Adam Ross, 33, and Aine Wallace, 23, were later taken into custody and released on a summons.

Around 2:12 a.m. the next day, police say Officer Bell located another stolen vehicle on the unit block of south Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Police say Ross was found to be the driver and was taken back into custody.

The car had been stolen several minutes before the traffic stop, according to investigators.

Ross, of Absecon, is being charged with two counts of theft and other released offenses. He is being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Wallace, of Northfield, was charged with receiving stolen property, joyriding, and possession of CDS paraphernalia.