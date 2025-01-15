Pup named 'Saquon Barky' among rescue dogs from Philadelphia area playing in 2025 Puppy Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A dozen rescue pups from the Philadelphia area will be playing in this year's Puppy Bowl!

One pup's name could make him a local favorite.

"Saquon Barky" is representing The Providence Animal Center in Media, Pennsylvania.

The call-to-adoption television event also features pups from Brandywine Valley SPCA in West Chester, Phoenix Animal Rescue in Chester Springs, MatchDog Rescue in Marlton, the Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue in Salem County and Renee's Rescue in Hockessin, Delaware.

It's not a surprise that viewers check in on the Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday. A recent survey of 2,000 adults, conducted by Talker Research, shows that less than half actually care about the football teams.

More people polled are interested in the food, followed by the game, then commercials and the halftime show.

The Puppy Bowl airs on Animal Planet during the afternoon ahead of the Super Bowl.