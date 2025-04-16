Adult suspect arrested for allegedly shooting 13-year-old after dispute over concrete in Kingsessing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 43-year-old man being sought for allegedly shooting a 13-year-old in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia has been arrested.

The U.S. Marshals arrested Keith Holmes around 10 a.m. Wednesday at a family member's apartment on the unit block of N. 63rd Street.

The Marshals said Holmes surrendered after they knocked on the family member's door and announced their presence.

Holmes had a warrant for aggravated assault and other offenses.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday, April 10, at 57th Street and Kingsessing Avenue.

Neighbors told Action News it all started because several kids were stomping on a newly paved patch of concrete in front of the suspect's house.

They say Holmes and his teenage son confronted the group, and a fight started. At some point, police say Holmes fired a gun, hitting the 13-year-old victim twice in the stomach.

The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.