After their grand opening in May, 'That Farm Market' enjoys their first summer in Cape May County

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- After their grand opening in May, this small business is enjoying their first summer in Cape May County.

Located in Swainton, the business is called: "That Farm Market."

They quickly renovated the pre-existing space and prepared to serve community members with a focus on locally sourced goods.

"We really wanted it to be a local business, have a place where people could meet at the counter and have a conversation," said Managing Director, Joe Gratz.

