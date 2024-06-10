After four months of renovation, SideQuest Theater brings a clash of humor and adventure to the city

Learn about the journey to open SideQuest Theater and how they're setting the stage for what they call "improvised adventures."

Learn about the journey to open SideQuest Theater and how they're setting the stage for what they call "improvised adventures."

Learn about the journey to open SideQuest Theater and how they're setting the stage for what they call "improvised adventures."

Learn about the journey to open SideQuest Theater and how they're setting the stage for what they call "improvised adventures."

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- These Philadelphia comedians spent four months setting the stage to host improvisational journeys.

"When the space became available, it was like this immediate spark in my head...Our mission is to create improv shows that feel like theatrical experiences." said Executive Director, Josh Holober-Ward.

SideQuest Theater opened in April; and, after renovating their facilities, they're bringing a clash of humor and adventure to the city.

The repairs were made by the hand of the founders and volunteers of their peers.

Their primary show, Roll Play, infuses improvisational comedy with Dungeon & Dragons inspired actions.

For more information, check out the video above.

Also, check out their website.