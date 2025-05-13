A deadline to make a deal is 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Negotiations continue as a New Jersey Transit strike looms

The union for the engineers is calling for a higher salary for its members.

Transit officials met with the engineers union and mediators in Washington D.C. on Monday.

Transit leaders called the discussion constructive.

NJ Transit has already canceled train and bus service to MetLife Stadium for the Shakira concerts on Thursday and Friday due to the possibility of a strike.

