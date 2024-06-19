After tragedy, Coach Jamal Allen inspires unshakeable determination in Chester Cheetahs track club

This track coach instructs athletes from his wheelchair; and, never gave up after his car accident to make a difference in the lives of kids.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- In the wake of a tragic accident, Jamal Allen, also known as "Coach Shake," refused to let his passion go to waste.

He grew up as a devoted athlete; but, lost his ability to compete after being put in a wheelchair.

Although, it's his guidance on the track field that inspires a whole group of Chester Pa. children to pursue their goal no matter the hurdles.

"I'm in a wheelchair and I can't physically show the kids, but I have a bond with them...just bridge the knowledge," said Allen.

"I told them I could have been negative about my accident, but I wasn't. And I'm still out here...I'm here literally until the wheels fall off," he continued.

