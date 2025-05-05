Agricola - crafting chef-y pies at an affordable price

Inside his corner shop at 10th and Federal Streets, Aaron Gordon is hand milling the grain for his dough flour and creating toppings.

Inside his corner shop at 10th and Federal Streets, Aaron Gordon is hand milling the grain for his dough flour and creating toppings.

Inside his corner shop at 10th and Federal Streets, Aaron Gordon is hand milling the grain for his dough flour and creating toppings.

Inside his corner shop at 10th and Federal Streets, Aaron Gordon is hand milling the grain for his dough flour and creating toppings.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Inside his corner shop at 10th and Federal Streets, Aaron Gordon is hand milling the grain for his dough flour and creating toppings like duck charcuterie.

He has a pig farm in Chester County and forages for chef-coveted ramps at a secret woodsy location in Delaware County. He makes 8 varieties of pizza in all, using a farro-infused flour that he spent 2 years developing. Along with pizzas, Agricola serves a few sides like garlic knots and massive, meal-sized meatballs. There's a Mocktail program with house-fermented fruits and fresh juices.

To find the shop, look for the monkey hanging above his door. To snag a free pie, look for his monkey boards that he hides around Center City. It's like a guerrilla marketing coupon for a free pizza.

Agricola | Instagram

1180 S. 10th Street (10th & Federal), Philadelphia, Pa. 1914721

(215) 463-0868