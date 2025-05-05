Agricola - crafting chef-y pies at an affordable price

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Inside his corner shop at 10th and Federal Streets, Aaron Gordon is hand milling the grain for his dough flour and creating toppings like duck charcuterie.
He has a pig farm in Chester County and forages for chef-coveted ramps at a secret woodsy location in Delaware County. He makes 8 varieties of pizza in all, using a farro-infused flour that he spent 2 years developing. Along with pizzas, Agricola serves a few sides like garlic knots and massive, meal-sized meatballs. There's a Mocktail program with house-fermented fruits and fresh juices.
To find the shop, look for the monkey hanging above his door. To snag a free pie, look for his monkey boards that he hides around Center City. It's like a guerrilla marketing coupon for a free pizza.
Agricola | Instagram
1180 S. 10th Street (10th & Federal), Philadelphia, Pa. 1914721
(215) 463-0868