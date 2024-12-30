AJ Brown autographs jersey for Eagles fan who returned Tanner McKee's milestone ball

AJ Brown quickly realized his mistake after he excitedly threw Tanner McKee's 1st NFL touchdown ball into the stands Sunday

AJ Brown quickly realized his mistake after he excitedly threw Tanner McKee's 1st NFL touchdown ball into the stands Sunday.

AJ Brown quickly realized his mistake after he excitedly threw Tanner McKee's 1st NFL touchdown ball into the stands Sunday.

AJ Brown quickly realized his mistake after he excitedly threw Tanner McKee's 1st NFL touchdown ball into the stands Sunday.

AJ Brown quickly realized his mistake after he excitedly threw Tanner McKee's 1st NFL touchdown ball into the stands Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Patrick Driscoll has been thrust into the national spotlight after a milestone play for Philadelphia Eagles' third-string quarterback Tanner McKee.

McKee threw his first NFL touchdown to AJ Brown during Sunday's game against the Cowboys, where the team also clinched the NFC East. But in all the excitement, Brown threw the ball into the stands.

"It was like destiny. From the second it left his fingertip, I had my eye on it and it went straight into my gut. I was like, no way!" said Driscoll, from Audubon, New Jersey.

Even though he was 30 some rows up, the Audobon varsity coach caught it -- one-handed!

"I had a drink in one hand and then it kind of reminds me of like coaching. I could be -- when I'm out there coaching the high school guys, I'm holding a play script in one hand and I'm getting the ball back from the receiver. I just caught it, that little one-hander right there," Driscoll said.

While the crowd went wild, so did Driscoll and his friends.

But then, Brown had the opposite reaction when he realized what he did. He gave away McKee's first touchdown ball.

But here's the thing, Driscoll realized it, too.

"I knew he hadn't played that long in the NFL and that it was probably his first touchdown pass, but I wasn't totally sure," Driscoll said. "And then everybody started saying it, so I immediately was like, "Yes yes! Bring me down there. We're giving this ball back, they need it."

That's exactly what he did.

You can see him making his way down the stands to give the ball back.

But, he didn't leave empty-handed

In exchange for being willing to give the ball back, Brown - who is one of Driscoll's favorite players -- gave him his game-worn jersey and signed it!

A fitting end to what he calls one of the best days of his life.

"What an unreal day. Just cool, fun experience," Driscoll said. "Thank you to the Eagles. AJ, true class act -- that was so awesome!"

Now, he is trying to figure out how to frame the jersey and whether to show the front or the back.

