Alchemy X brings Fitness and Holistic Health Facility to Philly's Navy Yard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fitness and Holistic Health Facility Alchemy X moved from South Philly to the Navy Yard this past June.

Owner DaraMarie Adams opened Alchemy X in 2022 with the help of her fitness instructor turned into close friend, Alexis Guthrie.

With Dara's previous experience working in finance, she took classes with Alexis to clear her mind.

Alchemy X was born after discovering they shared the same dream of creating a community space based on fitness and wellness.

Alchemy X now has two rooms and 11 instructors for their pilate-based classes of various levels.

The newest addition to Alchemy X is the coffee and juice bar where Adams makes juices, cleanses, and detoxes based on your needs and seasonal drinks.

You can visit the Alchemy X website to book your next class.

1200 Constitution Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19112.