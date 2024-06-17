Allentown teams up with Pennsylvania State Police to help enforce public safety

WATCH LIVE

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, June 17, 2024 2:39AM
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Allentown Police Department has partnered with Pennsylvania State Police to fight crime.

This weekend was the first time a state police helicopter was used to help enforce public safety from the air throughout Allentown.

State troopers will also be on the ground patrolling the area during the evenings, officials say.

In a statement, the Allentown police chief wrote, "This partnership will continue through the summer to enhance relationships and make our community safer."

