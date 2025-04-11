Pa. leaders call for state funding for cash-strapped SEPTA: 'It's time to act'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- With plans for an increase in fares and a decrease in service, the future of SEPTA is in flux.

Local and state lawmakers say the transportation agency needs a lifeline from the Pennsylvania legislature. They held a rally on Friday to demand just that.

"It's time to act," said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll.

SEE ALSO: SEPTA service would be cut nearly in half under new budget proposal if more funding not secured

SEPTA unveiled a budget proposal on Thursday that it says would include a reduction to nearly half of its service.

SEPTA is facing a $213 million budget shortfall. Officials with the transportation service have proposed budget cuts that slash nearly half of its service. They also propose raising fares by more than 20%. As part of the rally attended by hundreds of people, local and state leaders say the Pennsylvania State Legislature needs to step up and help fund SEPTA.

"We are standing in solidarity with our colleagues in Harrisburg to make sure we fully fund SEPTA," said Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson (D - District 2).

Democratic lawmakers place the blame for a lack of state funding for SEPTA squarely on Republicans, who control the Pennsylvania State Senate. The Senate has not taken action on previous SEPTA funding proposals.

"The house, to their credit, passed legislation in support of the governor's proposal three times, and the Senate did not act," said Carroll.

Senate Majority Leader Joe Pittman (R - District 41) sent a statement to Action News. In part, it read, "This burden should not be placed entirely on Pennsylvania taxpayers, most of whom do not live within the service region and do not realize any benefit from SEPTA."

Some suburban leaders, though, disagree.

"If this budget is passed, Montgomery County is also matching and contributing more funds to SEPTA," said Montgomery County Commissioner Neil K. Makhija (D).

Democratic lawmakers say funding SEPTA benefits the entire state.

"It will cripple the economy if we don't do this," said Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street (D - 3rd District). Street proposes taxing small games of chance as one way to pay for the increased funding to SEPTA.

State Senator Nikil Saval (D - 1st District) organized Friday's rally. He says he's been in talks with his Republican colleagues.

"We're making clear to them that their constituents, our constituents, need this system and need the funding," said Saval.

The Pennsylvania Legislature is on a break now. They'll begin the next legislative session in May.

Governor Josh Shapiro's budget proposal, which includes money for SEPTA, would need to be approved by June 30.