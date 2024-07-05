Allentown police officer injured in scuffle during drug bust

Allentown police officer injured in scuffle during drug bust

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An Allentown police officer is recovering after getting hurt during a drug bust.

Police say it happened around 6 p.m. Wednesday near North Boyer and Russell streets.

That's when investigators say officers tried to arrest two people they suspected were involved in drug activity.

Jeniel Gotay, 23, allegedly resisted arrest and tried to run away.

Police say that the altercation led to the officer suffering a minor injury.

Gotay is facing aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and possession charges.

Police say the other suspect involved, 50-year-old Pablo Garcia, is charged with simple possession.