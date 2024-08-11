We are told the incidents happened on May 24th and July 27th.

2 suspects identified in vandalism case against Jewish fraternity at Temple

2 suspects identified in vandalism case against Jewish fraternity at Temple

2 suspects identified in vandalism case against Jewish fraternity at Temple

2 suspects identified in vandalism case against Jewish fraternity at Temple

2 suspects identified in vandalism case against Jewish fraternity at Temple

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temple Police are making progress in investigating vandalism incidents at a Jewish fraternity.

Officers say they now have warrants for two suspects.

Detectives say the incidents happened at the off-campus house for the Jewish fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi.

We are told the incidents happened on May 24th and July 27th.

Video obtained by Action News shows another vandalism incident in May.

That case remains under investigation and no suspects have been identified.