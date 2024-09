Ambulance overturned after crash in Philadelphia's Crescentville section

CRESCENTVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An ambulance has overturned after a crash in Philadelphia's Crescentville section early Wednesday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the intersection of Adams and Whitaker avenues after a collision with another vehicle.

The ambulance driver was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. Two other medics also suffered minor injuries.

