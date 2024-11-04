American Political Item Collectors will meet in Bucks County after 2024 election

Tony Lee has an election collection for the ages. But he is just one of the many members of the American Political Item Collectors.

American Political Item Collectors will meet in Bucks County Tony Lee has an election collection for the ages. But he is just one of the many members of the American Political Item Collectors.

American Political Item Collectors will meet in Bucks County Tony Lee has an election collection for the ages. But he is just one of the many members of the American Political Item Collectors.

American Political Item Collectors will meet in Bucks County Tony Lee has an election collection for the ages. But he is just one of the many members of the American Political Item Collectors.

TITUSVILLE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Tony Lee has been collecting election accessories since he was a kid. His passion has led him all the way to becoming president of the American Political Item Collectors.

This week, he will join dozens of members to buy, sell, and trade items at the Sheraton Bucks County Langhorne. The event is open to the public and will take place from Friday, November 8, 2024, to Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Watch the video above and visit their website to learn more.

RELATED: Philly mural artists illustrate the power of voting in 2024 presidential election