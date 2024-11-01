Philly mural artists illustrate the power of voting in 2024 presidential election

These limited-time murals at LOVE Park are sparking curiosity and encouraging passersby to vote in the 2024 presidential election.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A coalition of creatives from Philadelphia are using the power of mural arts to illustrate just how important Philadelphia will be in the 2024 election.

The biannual exhibit, 'To the Polls,' has popped up at LOVE Park and will remain there through election day, November 5, 2024.

It is curated by Conrad Benner, who is known for his involvement in Mural Arts Philadelphia and as the founder of StreetsDept.com.

He also played a role in bringing to life the city's first permanent voting mural, 'Legacy in Bloom,' created by artist Tai Corrienté. It is located at 57th and Walnut Streets in West Philadelphia.

Watch our video above to hear more from the artists, and visit their website to learn more.

