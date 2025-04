SEPTA's Trenton line is suspended, as well as Amtrak service between Philadelphia and Trenton.

Amtrak, SEPTA temporarily halted between Philadelphia and Trenton due to investigation in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway at the Cornwells Heights train station in Bensalem after an incident involving an Amtrak train.

There has been no details yet about what exactly happened.

This will be updated when more information becomes available.