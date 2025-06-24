Amtrak passengers evacuated after train goes dark in Baltimore tunnel without power, AC

In video obtained by ABC News, passengers were seen fanning themselves in the dark, visibly uncomfortable in the sweltering conditions.

BALTIMORE -- An Amtrak Northeast Regional train bound for Boston was evacuated on Monday after passengers were stranded for more than an hour in a dark tunnel near Baltimore's Penn Station without power and air conditioning.

Train 94 experienced a locomotive malfunction that left them without power, Laura Evans, a passenger onboard, told ABC News. Evans said the power was completely out and there were problems on the train from the start, with no AC in several cars, adding that the train had experienced power issues before departure.

An onboard announcement informed passengers they would be evacuated from the tunnel and provided alternative transportation options. "Once we get out of the tunnel, back onto the platform, there will be other means [ of transportation ] ," the announcement stated.

By 5:02 p.m. ET, passengers had been safely evacuated.

Amtrak confirmed the incident in a statement to ABC News. "After a locomotive malfunction, passengers on Amtrak Train 94 were transferred to Baltimore Station and then provided train service to their final destination."

Passengers onboard were provided with "snack packs" and bottled water, Amtrak said. "We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," Amtrak said.

The incident occurred as a dangerous heat wave grips the eastern United States, with the heat index expected to reach 107 degrees in Philadelphia and hover around 100 degrees across much of the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extreme heat is considered the deadliest weather-related hazard in the United States.