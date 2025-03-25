Amtrak police officer comes to the rescue when conductor has medical emergency

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Amtrak police officer kept a rail conductor on track when he stopped breathing at 30th Street Station.

When minutes mattered most, Eddie Alderson jumped into action, doing life-saving CPR until EMS paramedics arrived on the scene.

It was that quick thinking that kept the conductor's journey going in this week's Hero on the Frontlines.

The call for help came from track 4 at 30th Street Station.

Conductor Steven Smart was having a medical emergency.

"Luckily the train was already here. All the doors were open," said Officer Alderson.

Alderson was the first on the scene.

"All we see is an unconscious man laying on the floor."

And minutes matter most - even seconds.

"It comes down to the second, every second-especially a heart attack."

He spots a motionless Smart on the floor of the café cart. With an automatic electric defibrillator or AED in hand, he begins life-saving CPR.

"I was on a tight train," he said.

Ileto: was that the biggest challenge?

"I was right on top of him doing CPR and then it stays shock advised, so then I have to jump back I'm straddling. Trying not to touch his body. It was scary."

But Alderson finally felt a slight pulse and managed to keep the conductor's heart on track until EMS arrived.

Smart, an employee of 25 years, was rushed to the emergency room and spent two weeks in the ICU at Penn.

But Alderson, a former EMS medic, was recognized for his quick-thinking actions.

"How you doing man?" "Good to see you," said Alderson.

"Aww you saved my life man," said Smart.

We were there when the pair reunited.

Both were desperate to meet one another.

"I'm looking at a real-life angel. He's a real-life angel and he saved my life. I am grateful to him, my train crew that knew what to do," he said.

"I don't like to deem myself a hero, I was just doing my job. You always hope for a good outcome... and luckily for him, it turned out ok," said Alderson.