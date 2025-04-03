Bucks County coroner said on Friday they are 56-year-old Christopher Cramp, 31-year-old David Cramp and 24-year-old Thomas Cramp

Names released of 3 family members struck, killed by Amtrak train in Bucks County

BRISTOL BOROUGH, Pa. (WPVI) -- The three family members killed after being struck by an Amtrak train in Bristol, Bucks County, have been identified.

Bucks County coroner said on Friday they are 56-year-old Christopher Cramp, 31-year-old David Cramp and 24-year-old Thomas Cramp.

Christopher and David's deaths have been ruled an accident, however, the coroner said that Thomas' death has been ruled a suicide.

Bristol Borough Police Chief Joseph Moors said officers initially responded around 6 p.m. on Thursday for people on the tracks at Beaver and Prospect streets at the Bristol Station.

Three people were quickly spotted, but soon after, they were struck by an Amtrak Northeast Regional Train 85, en route to Philadelphia's 30th Street Station, according to officials.

They were all pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is an absolute tragedy. We have three victims involved in this tragedy here," Moors said.

Update on 3 killed on train tracks in Bucks County on April 3, 2025.

According to Amtrak, there were 236 passengers and a crew on the train that departed from Boston and was destined for Richmond, Virgina. No one on board was injured.

Shauna Hailey was one of them heading home to Center City.

"All of a sudden, the train came to a staggering stop and you knew something was wrong," she recalled.

Hailey praised the train crew's response and watched as detectives investigated the scene as shown from Chopper 6.

"I think everyone on the train is just in shock as to this actually happened. You hear about these things happening, but you don't really expect to be on the train when it happens," said Hailey.

She says her biggest concern is the loved ones whose lives will be changed forever.

"This is not an easy thing. I feel horrible for the families involved, for the Amtrak employees... I do hope that the engineer, who is in charge of the train, gets all the help they may need,' she added.

Service on Amtrak and SEPTA's Trenton Line was suspended for hours before trains began moving late Thursday night.

Amtrak police are leading the investigation as officials continue to look into why the family was on the tracks.