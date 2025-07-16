Andrew Cuomo reflects on primary loss and charts different path for November

N.J. Burkett talks next steps with the former governor.

N.J. Burkett talks next steps with the former governor.

N.J. Burkett talks next steps with the former governor.

N.J. Burkett talks next steps with the former governor.

NEW YORK -- Days after announcing his intention to stay in the race for New York City mayor as an independent candidate, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo spoke one-on-one with New York ABC station WABC.

Cuomo released a video Monday with the formal announcement three weeks after his loss in the Democratic primary to Zohran Mamdani.

The former governor says he grossly underestimated Mamdani right up until election night, and explained his reaction.

"Stunned. That's why I looked stunned because I was stunned," Cuomo said. "All campaign long, I was way ahead, 15 points ahead by every genius who was out there, campaign played it overly safe and yes, I was surprised. I was stunned."

He explained that he still believes he has a path to victory in the race.

"I don't believe New Yorkers believe in a socialist form of government or that it will work," Cuomo said. "I believe they'll want an alternative, and I believe I offer that alternative."

And as for his double-digit loss in the primary, Cuomo has a plan ahead of the general election.

"You had an explosion of young people who came out, I did not talk to them, if you will, I did not connect with them the same way," Cuomo said. "They didn't hear my vision, my solutions, and that turned the election. General election? Different game. More people vote, more Democrats, more independents, more Republicans. And it's a totally different game."

Cuomo also described Mamdani as "dangerous and divisive."

As for President Donald Trump's comments Tuesday that Cuomo has a shot at winning City Hall, Cuomo said he agrees with that, but he does not want the president's endorsement.

WATCH | Full one-on-one interview with Andrew Cuomo