Mother seeks answers after daughter killed a week before Christmas

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Every day I get up and I am still waiting and hoping that this is the longest bad dream ever," says Sherique Holloman.

Angelique Holloman's mother describes the nightmare she is now living after her daughter was gunned down in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section.

Angelique was 15 years old when she was shot and killed along the 2700 block of North Dover Street just one week before Christmas.

"I lost my baby December 18th. And I will never forget the day people decided to steal the joy from this earth. That's what you did," says Holloman.

The Citizens Crime Commission is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

If you know anything, you're urged to call police with the information.

You can remain anonymous.